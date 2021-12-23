Crossover: Is NBA Ready To “Live With The Virus?” w/ Zach Binney

On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes Zach Binney, sports epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University in Atlanta, to discuss the NBA’s sudden philosophical shift on the pandemic—specifically, Commissioner Adam Silver’s statement that the virus “will not be eradicated, and we’re gonna have to learn to live with it.” In the meantime, is the NBA doing enough to protect its fans? Should arenas have mask and vaccine mandates? And when and how might the COVID era end?

