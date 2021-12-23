Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Crossover: Is NBA Ready To “Live With The Virus?” w/ Zach Binney
Publish date:

Crossover: Is NBA Ready To “Live With The Virus?” w/ Zach Binney

The NBA has chosen to live with COVID-19, but at what cost?
Author:

The NBA has chosen to live with COVID-19, but at what cost?

On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes Zach Binney, sports epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University in Atlanta, to discuss the NBA’s sudden philosophical shift on the pandemic—specifically, Commissioner Adam Silver’s statement that the virus “will not be eradicated, and we’re gonna have to learn to live with it.” In the meantime, is the NBA doing enough to protect its fans? Should arenas have mask and vaccine mandates? And when and how might the COVID era end?

Listen to The Crossover Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakersduring the second half at Staples Center.
Play
Podcasts

Open Floor: The Ultimate Christmas Day NBA Preview

Make sure to catch these "can't-miss" NBA games Christmas Day. Plus, analyzing some rosters in shambles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks.
NBA

Remixing the NBA Christmas Day Schedule

Piecing together a new television slate as teams shuffle for players during the league’s ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

GENERAL_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Team Defenses

The Eagles have a plus matchup against an ineffective Giants offense.

RB_StartSit_122221 (2)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running Backs

Look for James Robinson to continue to thrive in the post-Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams is expected to exploit an injury-depleted Browns' defense.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor is back on the MVP campaign trail against the Cardinals in Week 16.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book
NFL

Report: Saints to Start QB Ian Book With Siemian, Hill on COVID-19 List

It will be Book's first-career start.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) backs down Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Phoenix.
Play
Betting

NBA Christmas Day Betting Preview: Warriors at Suns

Betting insight and analysis as the Suns welcome the Warriors on Christmas in a battle between the teams with the two best records.