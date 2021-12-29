Over the course of the one-hour conversation, Jimmy Traina, Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff discussed the recent viral video of a reporter asking Bill Belichick for his New Year's resolutions right after the Pats lost to the Bills, the John Madden documentary that aired Christmas Day on FOX and whether this NFL season has be tainted by so many players missing games because of Covid protocols.

We also mentioned some sports media figures who stood out in 2021, looked back at the best comedies, dramas and documentaries each of us watched over the past year, talked about how we handle celebrity sightings, revealed our pop culture blind spots and much more

