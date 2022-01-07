On today's episode, Michael and Chris show Dirk Nowitzki some love and wonder if any active players will ever have an emotional jersey retirement ceremony that rivaled his. Then they analyze the first All-Star game fan vote release including their surprise snubs from the top 10 and some odd players that were included. They close out the show by debating a fake Jaylen Brown trade that Michael proposed in a recent column on SI.com.

Listen to the Open Floor Podcast