Open Floor: All-Star Voting Reaction & A Jaylen Brown Trade Debate

All-Star voting analysis, Jalen Brown trade debate and Dirk Nowitzki's emotional jersey retirement ceremony.

On today's episode, Michael and Chris show Dirk Nowitzki some love and wonder if any active players will ever have an emotional jersey retirement ceremony that rivaled his. Then they analyze the first All-Star game fan vote release including their surprise snubs from the top 10 and some odd players that were included. They close out the show by debating a fake Jaylen Brown trade that Michael proposed in a recent column on SI.com

Listen to the Open Floor Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

