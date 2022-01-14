Skip to main content
Richard Deitsch & Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Richard Deitsch joins the show to discuss the world of podcasting, the CFB National Championship and more.
Episode 373 of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with Richard Deitsch, who hosts the Sports Media Podcast and writes for The Athletic.

Deitsch talks about the business of podcasting, what makes a good podcast and what should be important to podcast hosts. We also discussed a variety of sports media stories including the ratings for the Georgia-Alabama college football national title game, what scheduling changes college football should make, why the NFL is set up to have a super strong postseason in terms of viewership and what we expect to happen with Amazon's production of Thursday Night Football.

Following the roundtable, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. Topics covered include the NFL's schedule switch for wild-card weekend, legalized sports betting coming to New York, "Cobra Kai," Wordle and more.

Listen to The SI Media Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

