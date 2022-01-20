Jim Nantz + Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Jim Nantz talks about the wild ending to the Niners-Cowboys wild-card playoff game that he called and how he handles a confusing finish like that. He also reveals his favorite stadiums to work in and the NFL quarterback who he thinks would be a slam dunk success if he does into broadcasting. Other topics covered by Nantz include why he likes wearing the official CBS blazer, his partnership with Tony Romo, memories of John Madden and much more.

Following the roundtable, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. Topics covered include how we they did on preseason NFL predictions, the frustration with wild-card weekend, Sal's beef with people who tweet their Wordle results and more.

Listen to The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast