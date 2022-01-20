Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Jim Nantz + Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Jim Nantz + Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Episode 374 features an interview with Jim Nantz, the lead NFL play-by-play man for CBS.

Episode 374 features an interview with Jim Nantz, the lead NFL play-by-play man for CBS.

Jim Nantz talks about the wild ending to the Niners-Cowboys wild-card playoff game that he called and how he handles a confusing finish like that. He also reveals his favorite stadiums to work in and the NFL quarterback who he thinks would be a slam dunk success if he does into broadcasting. Other topics covered by Nantz include why he likes wearing the official CBS blazer, his partnership with Tony Romo, memories of John Madden and much more.

Following the roundtable, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. Topics covered include how we they did on preseason NFL predictions, the frustration with wild-card weekend, Sal's beef with people who tweet their Wordle results and more.

Listen to The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast

SI Recommends

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

YOU MAY LIKE

kyle-shanahan-washington
Extra Mustard

Photo Showing WFT’s 2013 Coaching Staff Goes Viral

Washington assembled quite the accomplished staff in the Robert Griffin III era.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) gets a congratulatory handshake from teammate Stephen Curry.
Betting

NBA SO/UP Bets and Analysis: Suns-Mavericks, Pacers-Warriors

First-place Phoenix travels to take on a surging Dallas team and Indiana draws Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back.

dCOVfebMAG3
Play
Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin Is Focused on the Process

After the sudden death of her father, and faced with the crushing weight of expectations, the dominant skier of her generation has recalibrated her idea of Olympic success heading into Beijing.

Matt Turner is subject of a transfer bid from Arsenal
Soccer

Report: Arsenal Bids for U.S., Revolution GK Turner

Matt Turner's rapid rise could continue with a move to the Premier League.

Concacaf will have VAR for the rest of World Cup qualifying
Soccer

The Case for Adding VAR in the Middle of World Cup Qualifying

Concacaf played the first eight matchdays of World Cup qualifying without the VAR safety net, but that'll change for the final two windows—and it's the right move.

Liam McNeeley
Play
College Basketball

The Liam McNeeley Blog: No. 1 Team, New Interest from Duke and Alabama, 4.1 GPA and More

McNeeley is having a dominant sophomore season which has college coaches coming in droves.

leonard-fournette-buccaneers
NFL

Fournette Returns to Practice, Status Uncertain for Sunday

Will one of Tom Brady's top weapons return for the divisional round?

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers.
NBA

NBA Fines Kyrie Irving After Incident With Cavaliers Fan

Irving had some choice words for a fan in Cleveland during a game this week.