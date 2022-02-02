Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

On this episode of Sports Illustrated Weekly …

You’re going to read and hear a lot about Erin Jackson once the Winter Olympics begin in Beijing this week. SI senior writer Stephanie Apstein tells us the incredible backstory of how Jackson went from roller derby to speedskating, how she became one of the best in her sport and first Black woman to win a World Cup race, and how one mistake in the U.S. Olympic trials almost cost her a trip to Beijing.

Then, Ben Rhodes—a former deputy national security advisor during the Obama administration, and co-host on Pod Save the World—explains why the United States and other countries have joined in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics. Rhodes details human rights abuses by the Chinese government, the country’s effort to suppress freedom of speech and pro-democracy movements, and why big corporate sponsors haven’t pulled out. We also talk about how China might react if an athlete decides to protest during the games.

And finally, Michael Vick’s NFL stardom, fall from grace and subsequent penance have all been well-chronicled. But who was he before he was a household name? Vick tells us about the first time he appeared in Sports Illustrated and what he was like back when he went to Virginia Tech.