Open Floor: A Detailed Breakdown of the Ben Simmons Conundrum

Are these Ben Simmons's final days with the 76ers?

Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

On today's episode of Open Floor, Michael welcomes a special guest to the show! Sports Illustrated senior writer John Gonzalez comes on to talk about his new podcast SI Weekly before the two discuss what may be Ben Simmons' final days with the Philadelphia 76ers. How much should Philly be willing to give up to get James Harden? Is there a better package Daryl Morey can get for his disgruntled star point guard? What situation would be best for Simmons? Sacramento? Charlotte? Portland? Michael and John then wonder who is better: Russell Westbrook or Julius Randle?

