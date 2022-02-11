Skip to main content
Crossover: Trade Deadline MegaPod Part 2—The Losers

Open Floor x Crossover! Tune in for the losers of the NBA trade deadline.

Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports

In today’s very special trade deadline megapodcast, Chris Mannix and Howard Beck are joined by their SI colleagues and Open Floor NBA Show co-hosts Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni to analyze the winners and losers of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Part 2, on the Crossover feed, will cover the losers, including how the Lakers failed to move anybody after another embarrassing loss, how Portland made several puzzling moves this week, why the Knicks didn't move on from Kemba Walker or Evan Fournier and more. Part 1, which covers the deadline’s big winner, can be found on the Open Floor feed. 

