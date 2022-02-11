Open Floor: Trade Deadline MegaPod Part 1: The Winners

In today’s very special trade deadline megapodcast, Michael and Rohan are joined by their SI colleagues and Crossover NBA Show co-hosts Howard Beck and Chris Mannix to analyze the winners and losers of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Part 1, on the Open Floor feed, will cover the winners, including the mega trade between the Nets and Sixers involving James Harden and Ben Simmons, the Pelicans and their acquisition of CJ McCollum, the Suns and Warriors for staying top the west, and more. Part 2, which covers the deadline’s big losers, can be found on the Crossover’s feed.

Listen to the Open Floor Podcast