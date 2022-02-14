Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
The Open Floor 2022 All-Star Draft

The Open Floor 2022 All-Star Draft

Michael Pina versus Rohan Nadkarni in the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft. Plus, a trade deadline recap and more.

Michael Pina versus Rohan Nadkarni in the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft. Plus, a trade deadline recap and more.

On today's show, Michael and Rohan open things up with some snap reactions to players who changed teams at the trade deadline. How does Derrick White look in Boston? Is Tyrese Haliburton even better than Indy expected? They then conduct an All-Star draft, choosing their own squads like LeBron James and Kevin Durant did last week on TNT. Who will be the first pick? Who will go last? And most importantly, who picked the better roster?

Listen to the Open Floor Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

cfp
College Football

Sources: CFP Expansion Meeting Set for Early March

As talks to expand the College Football Playoff have grown increasingly turbulent, the conference commissioners will reconvene in the spring for another attempt at resolution.

Zion Williamson shoots a free throw in practice at Duke
College Basketball

Merl Code Peels Back Curtain on College Hoops Bribery Scandal

The former Adidas executive sentenced to prison discusses deals with Zion Williamson, Brian Bowen, Anthony Davis and more.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen yells to celebrate a dunk.
NBA

Jarrett Allen Set to Replace James Harden in All-Star Game

He'll join Cavs teammate Darius Garland on Team LeBron.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Play
NFL

Who Is Hosting Super Bowl LVII in 2023?

Will we have a third team appear in a home Super Bowl next season?

Former Baylor coach Art Briles looks on from the sidelines.
College Football

Report: Grambling State Targeting Art Briles For OC Job

Briles hasn't coached at the college ranks since the 2015 season.

luke fickell
College Football

Report: Cincinnati Signs Fickell to Extension Through 2028

Fickell led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff last season.

Adrian Peterson playing for the Seahawks.
NFL

Peterson Says He ‘Didn't Do Anything’ in Domestic Violence Arrest

He was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence over the weekend.

Kentucky coach John Calipari laughs during a game.
Extra Mustard

Watch: John Calipari Makes Appearance on ‘Billions’

Next stop: the Emmys?