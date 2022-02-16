Skip to main content
Crossover: Happy Simmons/Harden Introductory Press Conference Day

Crossover: Happy Simmons/Harden Introductory Press Conference Day

James Harden speaks up on what happened in Brooklyn, plus what the final straw was for Ben Simmons and Philadelphia.

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

James Harden speaks up on what happened in Brooklyn, plus what the final straw was for Ben Simmons and Philadelphia.

Chris Mannix and Howard Beck get into the most revealing moments of Ben Simmons and James Harden’s introductory press conferences for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. respectively—including what the final straw was for Simmons in Philly, addressing the skeptics of his mental health issues and predicting if this is the start of a major rivalry between the Nets and Sixers. We also discuss Harden’s comments on what happened at the end of his tenure in Brooklyn, his relationship with Kyrie Irving and his thoughts on the Sixers’ title odds.

