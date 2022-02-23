Open Floor: Chris Paul’s Injury, All-Star Reactions, & Power Ranking the East

On today’s show, Michael and Rohan discuss how serious Chris Paul’s broken thumb really is. Can the Suns still win it all? How much will it impact Deandre Ayton’s push for a max contract? Then, they offer a few reactions to All-Star weekend, including a few stories from Michael on his time in Cleveland. And last but not least, with roughly 25 games left in the regular season, they rank an incredibly competitive Eastern Conference. Which team is most likely to win it all? Which good team isn’t even going to make the playoffs?

