Inside The Latest Sports Illustrated Weekly Podcast: NBA's Minute Men, Coach K's Impact

It takes years of hard work to make it to the NBA, and for the select few who do it’s a dream come true. But for one small group of players, the reality of that effort doesn’t last very long. There are a handful of men who played exactly one minute before never playing in the league again. Sports Illustrated staffer Ben Pickman tells the tale of maybe the most exclusive and heartbreaking club in pro sports: the NBA’s Minute Men.

We dive into the story in the latest Sports Illustrated Weekly podcast. Also on show:

JJ Redick on the NBA and Coach K

Redick’s recent comments on injured Pelicans star Zion Willamson created a media firestorm. Redick joins us to discuss the fallout from his remarks, the importance of being a good teammate, what it was like playing with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and how playing for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski changed him as a player and person.

SI Recommends

First Time in SI

Former All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. tells us about the first time he was in Sports Illustrated, how it made him think he might be good enough to play in the NFL and who he was as a person way back when.

The crew behind Sports Illustrated Weekly:

Patrick Ewing with Georgetown.
College Basketball

Georgetown Releases Statement Supporting Patrick Ewing

The Hoyas are 6–22 on the season.

By Joseph Salvador
Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph runs after a catch.
NFL

TE Kyle Rudolph Announces Release From Giants

Last year was his first with the franchise.

By Dan Lyons
Novak Djokovic speaks to the crowd during the trophy presentation ceremony at the 2021 U.S. Open.
Tennis

Djokovic Parts Ways with Longtime Coach After 15 Years

The Serbian star will split with Marián Vajda after winning 20 Grand Slam titles together.

By Associated Press
Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo
Play
Extra Mustard

Chris Russo, Stephen A. Smith Get Into Wild Argument, Make TV Magic

‘First Take’ gave us pure entertainment while debating Steph Curry's place in NBA history.

By Jimmy Traina
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts after scoring a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Play
Betting

Betting Advice for New-Look 76ers' Future Odds

The 76ers looked quite impressive in their first two games with James Harden. Are our experts more willing to now back Philadelphia's future odds?

By
Kyle Wood and
SI Betting Staff
Sam Howell at the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
Extra Mustard

Howell Shares Bizarre Activity Team Had Him Do at Combine

The UNC quarterback probably wasn’t expecting to have his pop-a-shot skills challenged.

By Dan Lyons
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim (right) welcomes new head coach Kliff Kingsbury during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Cardinals Agree to Contract Extensions with Kingsbury, Keim

Arizona locked down the two franchise leaders through 2027.

By Zach Koons
hector-herrera
Soccer

Mexico's Hector Herrera Signs With Houston Dynamo

The midfielder is out of contract with Atlético Madrid at the end of this season.

By Andrew Gastelum