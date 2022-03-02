It takes years of hard work to make it to the NBA, and for the select few who do it’s a dream come true. But for one small group of players, the reality of that effort doesn’t last very long. There are a handful of men who played exactly one minute before never playing in the league again. Sports Illustrated staffer Ben Pickman tells the tale of maybe the most exclusive and heartbreaking club in pro sports: the NBA’s Minute Men.

We dive into the story in the latest Sports Illustrated Weekly podcast. Also on show:

JJ Redick on the NBA and Coach K

Redick’s recent comments on injured Pelicans star Zion Willamson created a media firestorm. Redick joins us to discuss the fallout from his remarks, the importance of being a good teammate, what it was like playing with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and how playing for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski changed him as a player and person.

First Time in SI

Former All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. tells us about the first time he was in Sports Illustrated, how it made him think he might be good enough to play in the NFL and who he was as a person way back when.

