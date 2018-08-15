Dale Earnhardt Jr. has an interesting tale about how he survived a fiery wreck at Sonoma Raceway in 2004.

The retired NASCAR driver was speaking about paranormal activity on his podcast Dale Jr. Download when he explained that he believes "that maybe there's a spirit capable of continuing on. In certain situations, not all the time."

Earnhardt continued to say that he didn't think he himself had encountered a spirit or a ghost before, but co-host Mike Davis got Earnhardt to think about that claim a bit more. The two-time Daytona 500 winner went on to explain that he wasn't sure if he had seen a ghost or spirit of some kind, but he did think he felt one after he crashed a Corvette on the race track more than a decade ago.

From the Dale Jr. Download:

"When I wrecked in the Corvette in 2004 at Sonoma and it caught fire, somebody pulled me out of that car. And I thought that it was a corner worker because I felt somebody put their hands under my armpits and pull me out of the car. I didn’t get out. I don’t have any memory of myself climbing out of the car. And I remember sort of moving like in motion, like going to lean forward and try to climb out of the car, and then something grabbed me under the armpits, pulled me up over the door bars and then let go of me. "And I fell to the ground, and there’s pictures of me laying on the ground next to the car. I know that when I got to the hospital, I was like, 'Who pulled me out of the car? I gotta say thanks to this person,' because it was a hand! It was physical hands grabbing me! I felt it. And there was nobody there."

When Earnhardt was told that nobody was there to save him from that wreck, his response was, "B------t," and that he remembered his version of the story being how it happened.

Also on the podcast, Earnhardt explained that he doesn't believe in Bigfoot, but he will watch TV shows where people search for the creature.