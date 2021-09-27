September 27, 2021
RACING
Joey Gase Transported to Medical Center Following Hard Crash

Driver Joey Gase has been transferred to a medical facility after suffering a hard crash Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, NASCAR announced Sunday evening. The crash occurred during Stage 2 of Sunday's event as Gase attempted to execute a turn.

A spokesperson from Rick Ware Racing said the team was still waiting on an update about Gase's condition, though reported Gase was in "good spirits," according to Chris Knight of Catchfence.

The camera angle of the crash makes it difficult to see exactly what happened, but one of Gase's tires came off as a result of the hard impact with the wall. While the incident was significant enough to warrant transportation to the hospital, Gase could be seen walking to the ambulance after receiving medical attention, per Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

Gase, 28, made his NASCAR debut in 2011. This story will be updated as further information becomes available.

