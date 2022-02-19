Lewis Hamilton did not consider retiring from Formula One following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy; however, he “lost a little bit of faith” in the fair policies.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged Hamilton to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix—and the world champion title—after a controversial final lap. A late safety car came out for a Nicholas Latifi crash with just a few laps to go. Red Bull brought in Verstappen to switch to soft tires, but Hamilton had to stay out on his hard tires to keep the lead. Due to lapped cars, there were five cars between first-place Hamilton and second-place Verstappen. Race officials initially decided those lapped cars could not overtake the safety car.

F1 race director Michael Masi decided to allow those five cars in-between Verstappen and Hamilton to overtake the safety car at the last second, putting Verstappen right on Hamilton's tail for a last-lap mad dash to the finish. Formula One stewards eventually dismissed both of Mercedes’ protests, and FIA's analysis resulted in Masi being removed from his position as Formula One race director.

“While moments like this might define careers, I refuse to let this define mine,” Hamilton said, confirming his return.

Mercedes’s 2022 car launch on Friday marked Hamilton’s first media appearance since Abu Dhabi, and he revealed that he did reevaluate his relationship with the sport—but not retiring.

“Of course, I think at the end of a season you think [about the future] and the question is whether you're willing to commit the time, the effort it takes to be a world champion,” he said, per ESPN. “I think a lot of people underestimate what it takes to be a world champion and there are so many moving parts. It is not just turning up and driving the car.

“So the question is, do you want to sacrifice the time, do you believe you can continue to punch at the weight you're punching? And so that's a normal mental process for me. Of course, this one was compounded by a significant factor, and I think ultimately a sport I've loved my whole life, there was a moment where I obviously lost a little bit of faith within the system.

“But I am generally a very determined person and I'd like to think to myself... while moments like this might define others' career I refuse to let this define mine. So I focused on being the best I can be and coming back stronger.”

FIA announced sweeping changes, which include how former DTM race director Niels Wittich and former WEC race director Eduardo Freitas will act alternatively as the race director. They will be assisted by Herbie Blash as the permanent senior advisor.

Hamilton won three consecutive races to tie Verstappen for the world title, with it all ultimately coming down to Abu Dhabi. He said on Friday that he doesn't “hold any grudges with anybody” and doesn't “have anything over my shoulders holding me back this year.

“If you think what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year.”

