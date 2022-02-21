Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Rookie Austin Cindric Wins Daytona 500 in Overtime Shootout to Capture First Cup Series Victory

Rookie Austin Cindric won the 2022 Daytona 500 in a dramatic overtime shootout to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in just his eighth career start. 

Driving for Team Penske in “The Great American Race” for the second time, Cindric survived a crash-heavy race in front of a packed house at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. He narrowly edge out Bubba Wallace at the finish line to lock up the first win of the 2022 season.

Cindric began the two-lap overtime shootout as the leader following a late crash involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr. After the restart, Cindric stayed out in front, fending off moves on the final turn by teammate Ryan Blaney and 23XI Racing’s Wallace to get across the finish line first.

At 23 years and 212 days old, he becomes the second-youngest driver to win the event, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Trevor Bayne is the youngest, having won the race at 20 years and one day old back in 2011.

SI Recommends

Cindric is in his first full year driving for Team Penske on the NASCAR Cup Series after spending the last five years predominantly on the Xfinity Series. He won the Xfinity championship in 2020 before narrowly losing the title in 2021.

More Racing Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jocelyn Alo
Softball

OU’s Jocelyn Alo Ties NCAA Career Home Run Record

The redshirt-senior hit her 95th career home run on Sunday, tying former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain’s record.

By Mike McDaniel
donovan mitchell
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Out for All-Star Game Due to Illness

The guard, who’s made the All-Star team in three straight seasons, said the issue is not related to COVID-19.

By Nick Selbe
Harrison Burton's car flips in a crash at the Daytona 500.
Racing

Burton Flips, Hamlin Crashes Out in Early Daytona 500 Crash

Eights cars were involved in the first stage pile-up.

By Associated Press
Wilky Denaud
Play
College Football

Under Armour Next Miami Camp Top Performers

Elite class of 2023 and 2024 talent shine in first Under Armour camp of the 2022 circuit

By John Garcia Jr.
Warde Manuel at a press conference.
College Basketball

Michigan AD Says There is ‘No Excuse’ for Altercation

He said he apologized to the Badgers’ athletic director.

By Joseph Salvador
Nets forward Kevin Durant looks on during a game.
NBA

Durant Won’t Attend NBA 75th Ceremony After Grandma‘s Death

His mother Wanda announced the devastating news on Sunday afternoon.

By Zach Koons
NFL Scouting Combine
NFL

NFLPA Sends Letter Supporting Prospects Not at Combine

The NFLPA told all agents it will support any prospect who decides to decline an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine.

By Daniel Chavkin
Five soccer balls on a field
Soccer

New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore Scores Hat Trick of Own Goals

The defender scored a hat trick of own goals during Sunday’s match against the United States.

By Mike McDaniel