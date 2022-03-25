Nico Hülkenberg will be at the wheel for Aston Martin once again this weekend.

On Thursday, the team announced that Sebastian Vettel had yet to return a negative COVID-19 test in order to fly to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Aston Martin said it would delay its final decision until Friday, and that the status of the four-time F1 world champ remains unchanged.

But Aston Martin confirmed Friday that Vettel would miss the race, although it was unclear whether he had returned a negative COVID-19 test or not.

Aston Martin said March 17 that Vettel tested positive just days prior to the season-opener Bahrain Grand Prix and that reserve driver Hülkenberg would be in the car. The German driver went on to finish P17 in the race, which saw a resurgence of Ferrari as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished 1-2 while Red Bull retired both of its cars.

Vettel is just the second Formula One driver to test positive for COVID-19 so far this season. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo returned to the paddock last Thursday ahead of the Bahrain GP after returning multiple negative tests. The Australian started feeling unwell March 9 and subsequently tested positive March 11.

