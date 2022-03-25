Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Racing

Sebastian Vettel Out of Saudi Arabian GP, Will Miss Second Race Due to COVID-19

Nico Hülkenberg will be at the wheel for Aston Martin once again this weekend. 

On Thursday, the team announced that Sebastian Vettel had yet to return a negative COVID-19 test in order to fly to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Aston Martin said it would delay its final decision until Friday, and that the status of the four-time F1 world champ remains unchanged. 

But Aston Martin confirmed Friday that Vettel would miss the race, although it was unclear whether he had returned a negative COVID-19 test or not.

Aston Martin said March 17 that Vettel tested positive just days prior to the season-opener Bahrain Grand Prix and that reserve driver Hülkenberg would be in the car. The German driver went on to finish P17 in the race, which saw a resurgence of Ferrari as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished 1-2 while Red Bull retired both of its cars

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Vettel is just the second Formula One driver to test positive for COVID-19 so far this season. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo returned to the paddock last Thursday ahead of the Bahrain GP after returning multiple negative tests. The Australian started feeling unwell March 9 and subsequently tested positive March 11.

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) and forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0)
Play
College Basketball

Duke Won Its First West Coast NCAA Tournament Game Thursday Night

The Blue Devils lost their last five games in the Pacific time zone during the NCAA tournament.

By Madison Williams
March Madness logo.
Play
College Basketball

Here’s the Schedule for Friday’s Sweet 16 Games

The only No. 1 seed left in the tournament and the highest-seeded team remaining highlight the field in Friday’s action.

By Madison Williams
johnita-due-100-influential
Media

Why WarnerMedia’s Johnita Due Refuses to Stick to Sports

The executive’s commitment to diversity and inclusion runs deeper than any corporate mandate.

By Andrew Lawrence
italia-wc
Soccer

Failure to Qualify for World Cup Defines Italy More Than Euro Win

While a stunning upset loss to North Macedonia on Thursday eliminated the Azzurri from World Cup contention, the signs of their demise were always looming.

By Jonathan Wilson
Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter and Caleb Grill celebrate during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against LSU.
Play
College Basketball

Iowa State Won't Apologize for Grinding Its Way to the Sweet 16

After going 2–22 last season, the Cyclones have concocted a winning recipe with a star freshman, talented transfers and a rigid team regimen.

By Jeremy Woo
wide-receiver-trades
Play
NFL

The Math Behind the Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill Trades

Plus, Tua at the QB crossroads, the Colts finances in their QB swaps, Baker a tough fit in Carolina, a side attraction at Ohio State’s pro day, and more.

By Albert Breer
St. Louis Cardinals Giovanny Gallegos
Play
Fantasy

Giovanny Gallegos, Edwin Diaz Among Best Relief Pitchers by Fantasy ADP

Breaking down relief pitchers based on their average draft position to find value and opportunity.

By Shawn Childs
Cinderella? You Have No Idea
Play
College Basketball

Why Saint Peter’s Is the Most Improbable Cinderella of All

Leaky roofs, disappearing balls and frozen offices are among the obstacles the program has overcome in the last decade.

By Kevin Sweeney