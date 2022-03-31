IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Aston Martin confirmed on Thursday that Sebastian Vettel would make his 2022 season debut at the Australian Grand Prix in April, saying the driver “is now fit to race.”

The four-time F1 world champion missed the first two races of the season—Bahrain and Saudi Arabia—due to COVID-19. Nico Hülkenberg took his place alongside Lance Stroll during the two races.

Aston Martin has yet to score a point this season as Hülkenberg finished 17th in Bahrain and 12th in Saudi Arabia. Stroll meanwhile finished 12th and 13th respectively. Although Vettel drove the car during preseason testing, he has yet to race in it.

