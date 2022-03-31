Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Racing

Sebastian Vettel to Make 2022 Season Debut at Australian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin confirmed on Thursday that Sebastian Vettel would make his 2022 season debut at the Australian Grand Prix in April, saying the driver “is now fit to race.”

The four-time F1 world champion missed the first two races of the season—Bahrain and Saudi Arabia—due to COVID-19. Nico Hülkenberg took his place alongside Lance Stroll during the two races. 

Aston Martin has yet to score a point this season as Hülkenberg finished 17th in Bahrain and 12th in Saudi Arabia. Stroll meanwhile finished 12th and 13th respectively. Although Vettel drove the car during preseason testing, he has yet to race in it. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

UNC forward Brady Manek basks in the Heels’ Elite Eight win
Play
College Basketball

Super Seniors Making All the Difference in Men’s Final Four

Given the opportunity for the rare five-year career, players like Brady Manek, Collin Gillespie and Remy Martin are playing a unique role this March.

By Kevin Sweeney
aaron judge
Play
MLB

Report: Amazon Prime to Broadcast 21 Yankees Games in 2022

The streaming giant will have the exclusive rights to 21 Yankees games this season.

By Nick Selbe
Colts owner Jim Irsay looks on while wearing sunglasses.
Play
Extra Mustard

Jim Irsay Angry Over Recent Colts Losses Against Titans

The Indianapolis owner is not happy with the franchise’s effort against the division rival Titans. The team is 2–4 against Tennessee since the end of the 2018 season.

By Mike McDaniel
Tom Brady with Bruce Arians.
Play
NFL

Bruce Arians Addresses Reports of Rift With Tom Brady

He didn’t mince words during his goodbye from coaching.

By Joseph Salvador
Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; ESPN logo prior to the 2011 Sugar Bowl between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Louisiana Superdome.
Play
Media

ESPN Signs Schefter, Wojnarowski to Multi-Year Extensions

The company announced the new deals on Thursday.

By Jelani Scott
World Cup soccer ball
Play
Soccer

Possible Groups of Death, USMNT Scenarios Highlight World Cup Draw

The field for soccer’s biggest stage in Qatar is (nearly) complete, and there are plenty of intriguing and frightening directions in which Friday’s draw could go.

By Andrew Gastelum
terrell-owens-bills
NFL

Report: Owens to Play With Manziel in Fan Controlled Football League

The Hall of Fame receiver appears to be ready for a return to the gridiron.

By Michael Shapiro
garrett-wilson
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Value for Dynasty-Relevant Players Among SI's Top 100 NFL Draft Prospects

Dynasty projections for the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects on Kevin Hanson's big board.

By Matt De Lima