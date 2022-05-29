Skip to main content
Racing

Jimmie Johnson’s First Indy 500 Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion (Video)

Jimmie Johnson, the NASCAR legend and IndyCar rookie, crashed with six laps to go in the Indy 500 on Sunday.

Jonson was on Turn 2 when he lost control, spun out and hit the wall. The race was red flagged and momentarily stopped but Johnson appeared unharmed.  

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson, who is Johnson’s teammate, won the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 and became just the second driver from Sweden to ever win the race, joining Kenny Bräck. He technically won under caution when Sage Karam crashed on the backstretch and brought out the yellow flag as the leaders entered Turn 3. 

Johnson was the fourth driver to fall victim to Turn 2 on Sunday and his debut in the sport came to a screeching halt. 

