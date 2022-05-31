Skip to main content
NASCAR Awards Phoenix Its 2023 Championship Weekend

The NASCAR Cup Series championship weekend will return to Phoenix for a fourth consecutive year in 2023, NASCAR announced on Tuesday.

Since first hosting the finale in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Phoenix Raceway has been the go-to destination for NASCAR’s top series. Chase Elliott won the title that year and the 2021 event was capped off by a Kyle Larson victory, setting up a return to the venue in 2022. 

“This historic achievement wouldn’t be possible without the outpouring of support the community and our fans continue to show for events at our facility,” Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese said in a statement. “They continue to make Phoenix Raceway a must-visit sports and entertainment destination, and our dedicated team will continue their tireless efforts to deliver a championship-caliber experience that our race fans will remember for years to come.”

Phoenix Raceway also announced Tuesday that it has sold out of grandstand seating for the Cup Series championship race in 2022. 

Phoenix completed a $178 million renovation project designed to improve the fan experience prior to hosting its first championship even in 2020. The renovation also included a reconfiguration to the track‘s start/finish line.

The 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend is scheduled for Nov. 3–5 and will include championship races for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West.

