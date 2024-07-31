Rafael Nadal Dodges Question About His Future on Tour, U.S. Open Plans
Rafael Nadal's Olympic run has come to an end after his doubles loss with Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and now fans are questioning what's next for the tennis legend.
Nadal hasn't given any direct answers about any retirement plans, but at age 38, he could easily be hanging up his racket soon.
Nadal has only played in one major tournament this season, the French Open, and he exited in the first round there. So, with the U.S. Open's Aug. 26 start date quickly approaching, the tennis world is curious if Nadal will compete or not. The Independent's Eleanor Crooks asked Nadal on Wednesday if he'd made up his mind about the American major tournament yet, and it doesn't sound like he has.
"It looks like not, but I’m going to let you know soon," Nadal said. "For me now, I can’t give you a clear answer, I need some time. But for me it looks difficult."
Crooks added that it was "unclear" if or when Nadal will return to the tour. He's hinted at a retirement this season, but he hasn't given definite answers. It appears Nadal will make his decision soon about his U.S. Open plans and potentially his timeline for retirement as well.