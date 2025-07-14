Real Madrid Eye Record-Breaking Revenue for 2025–26 Season
Real Madrid are reportedly targeting an unprecedented €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) in revenue for the 2025–26 season.
Although Real Madrid’s final campaign under Carlo Ancelotti left plenty of trophies and winnings on the table, the club finished the season with an impressive income. According to MARCA, Los Blancos raked in nearly €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) in revenue before they even traveled to the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup.
Xabi Alonso’s men made it to the semifinals of the newly expanded competition before they were eliminated 4–0 by Paris Saint-Germain. The lopsided result was not how the team wanted their tournament berth to end, but they still brought home a reported €74 million ($86.5 million) in prize money.
The additional purse from the Club World Cup puts Real Madrid’s revenue close to a record €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) ahead of their upcoming campaign. The staggering amount extends the club’s lead as the most profitable team in world soccer.
Just one year ago, Real Madrid became the first club to ever surpass €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in revenue thanks to a major boost from both commercial partnerships and winning the 2023–24 Champions League title.
Back in May, Forbes reported Real Madrid are worth $6.75 billion. Only Manchester United came close to the 15-time Champions league winners with a net worth of $6.6 billion.
Los Blancos’ lucrative income, heralded by UEFA, allowed the team to spend big this summer. Real Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono, with Álvaro Carreras reportedly on his way as well.
Should the Spanish giants return to their dominant ways in both Spain and Europe next season, Real Madrid are looking at even more revenue in the future.