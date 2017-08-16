The first issue of Sports Illustrated is dated Aug. 16, 1954. In honor of the magazine's 63rd birthday, here are some fun facts about Vol. 1, No. 1.

1. The photo, by Mark Kauffman, famously features future Hall of Fame third baseman Eddie Mathews at the plate for the Braves at Milwauke's County Stadium. The other two people are New York Giants catcher Wes Westrum and umpire Augie Donatelli. Mathews is the only player to play for the Braves in each of the three cities the franchise called home: Boston, Milwaukee (where it lasted from 1953-65) and Atlanta. Of course, neither of those teams is located in the same city anymore, as the Giants moved to San Francisco for the 1958 season.

2. The cover would be re-used six other times in SI's history. Twice it was included in a collage of covers on the front page and four times it was the lead image, most recently in a photo mosaic for the Aug. 11, 2014 issue celebrating the magazine's 60th birthday.

3. Though the cover is dated Aug. 16, the photo is actually from a game that took place on June 9, 1954. New York, which would go on to win the World Series that year, won 4-0 that night en route to a four-game sweep in Milwaukee. Four other Cooperstown-bound players were on the field that day: Outfielders Monte Irvin (who went 0-for-3) and Willie Mays (0-for-2) of the Giants and Hank Aaron (2-for-3) and pitcher Warren Spahn, who took the loss, for the Braves.

Mark Kauffman

4. There is no mention of Mathews anywhere else in the issue. Covers, of course, are essentially promotions for content that can be found elsewhere in the magazine. Mathews didn’t get his first mention in the pages of SI until the Sept. 6, 1954 issue. Westrum, though, was mentioned in that debut issue, in a paragraph of Martin Kane’s 5,400-word story “The Baseball Bubble Trouble.”

SI VAULT: Look through every page of the first issue of SI (08.16.1954)

5. The premiere issue included a page of baseball cards, a story on Roger Bannister—who would become the magazine's first Sportsman of the Year that year—beating John Landy called “Duel of the Four-Minute Men,” and a story proclaiming the mid-1950s to be “The Golden Age of Sport.”

6. It also included a now-infamous item called “Jimmy Jemail’s Hot Box,” which would run until 1960. The first issue had Jemail, who primarily worked for the New York Daily News pose a question to regular Americans: “What sport provokes the most arguments in your home?” Among the answers: “The doubleheader…My husband isn’t a fan. He will plead with me: ‘Our friends are hungry; go out and grill those steaks.’ But I don’t hear him.”

7. The in-house name for the new sports magazine around Time Inc. was Muscles. A test issue produced in April 1954 had an industry-appropriate, if even worse, billing: “Dummy.”

Jon Brenneis

8. There had actually been two other magazines called Sports Illustrated already. It was a monthly that existed from 1936 to ’38 and then a weekly that lasted six issues in 1949. Time Inc. co-founder Henry Luce bought the rights for $5,000 and a lifetime subscription to the name's owner.

SI 60: Check out the best stories in the history of Sports Illustrated

9. By the time SI turned 25 in 1979, there were nine staffers who had been there from the very beginning. The most familiar name to SI's readers may have been Robert Creamer, a baseball writer and longtime editor who authored the definitive biography of Babe Ruth, Babe. The last to leave was Elanore Milosovic, who retired as the Chief of Special Correspondents at the end of 1985.

10. SI produced just 20 issues in its first year and still lost $6 million. It would be 10 years before the magazine was profitable.