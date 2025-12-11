10 Best Players From Champions League Gameweek 6
The final round of Champions League action this calendar year produced yet more drama across 18 tantalising fixtures.
Liverpool’s crucial trip to Inter headlined Tuesday’s matches, but it was the clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City on Wednesday evening that stole the show.
But neither fixture produced a truly seismic individual performance, at least not according to the FotMob ratings. Fortunately, there were plenty elsewhere across the continent.
Here are the 10 best performances from Gameweek 6 in the Champions League.
6. Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Anthony Gordon
Rating: 8.8
Bayern Munich were briefly under threat when they fell behind to Sporting CP early in the second half, but three goals in the final 25 minutes ensured another European victory for Vincent Kompany’s men as they cling on to second spot in the league phase standings.
Michael Olise was instrumental to their turnaround as he assisted the equalising goal, which was scored by Serge Gnabry—another to star on Tuesday night in Bavaria. The German winger then proceeded to add an assist to his leveller, teeing up Jonathan Tah in the dying embers to secure victory.
There was another super performance in Germany, but in Leverkusen rather than Munich. Newcastle United were held to a 2–2 draw by their hosts after conceding late in the day, but not for the lack of trying from Anthony Gordon. He scored from the spot and then assisted Lewis Miley’s header to continue his impressive form.
5. Noni Madueke, Alexander Sørloth, Mason Greenwood
Rating: 8.9
No Bukayo Saka, no problem for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta was able to leave his attacking talisman on the bench during the 3–0 win over Club Brugge and called upon the services of Noni Madueke, who rewarded the Spaniard by providing a brace. The second was the simplest of tap-ins, but the first was truly magical as he collected the ball, powered to the edge of the penalty area and lashed a strike into the top corner.
Alexander Sørloth was also among the goals for Atlético Madrid during their enthralling 3–2 victory at PSV Eindhoven, selflessly setting up Julián Alvarez for the equaliser and then wrapping up victory by netting Atléti’s third from close range at the end of a sweeping move.
Mason Greenwood was another to etch his name on to the scoresheet midweek, scoring either side of half time in Marseille’s chaotic 3–2 win over Union Saint-Gilloise.
4. Anan Khalaili
Rating: 9.0
The only leading GW6 performer to end up on the losing side was Anan Khalaili. He also bagged a brace during USG’s battle with Marseille, bookending the fixture with strikes in front of the home crowd. Unfortunately for him and his teammates, both goals proved immaterial.
The pair were fabulous driven efforts, the first coming after just five minutes as the wingback cut inside and thundered a low shot into the near post, and the second arriving 20 minutes from time as he fired home a venomous effort from inside the penalty area.
3. Martín Zubimendi
Rating: 9.1
Madueke may have stolen the headlines with his wonder strike, with Gabriel Martinelli also providing a worldie in Arsenal’s victory in Bruges, but Martín Zubimendi walked away from the clash with two assists to his name.
The Spaniard showcased his attacking threat alongside his defensive resilience in Belgium, particularly catching the eye with his second assist for Madueke as a curling cross to the far post picked out the winger all alone.
The ease with which Zubimendi has slotted into Arteta’s squad cannot be underestimated, with the midfielder having already made himself crucial to the high-flying Gunners.
2. Jules Koundé
Rating: 9.3
Jules Koundé had never scored a double before Tuesday’s comeback victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, but his headed brace proved critical for Barcelona as they seek a top-eight finish after some underwhelming European results this season.
Barça were trailing at the break but two goals in three minutes from their right back ensured a 2–1 win. Marcus Rashford’s stunning cross set up Koundé’s first header, with his second teed up by Lamine Yamal—not bad providers to have whipping balls to the far post.
Koundé also created three chances and made seven defensive contributions in what was an impressive all-round display in Barça’s time of need.
1. Oscar Gloukh
Rating: 9.4
Ajax have been truly dismal in the Champions League this season and entered GW6 without a point to their name, but their torrid run came to a conclusion in Azerbaijan as they twice came from behind to beat Qarabağ 4–2 in a thriller.
Oscar Gloukh was crucial to a confidence-boosting win for the underperforming Dutch giants, scoring a delightful equaliser 11 minutes from time before adding his second of the evening to secure all three points in the dying minutes.
He created more chances than any other player in Baku as the 21-year-old showcased his enormous potential once more.