The USA and Costa Rica will play in a Gold Cup semifinal match Saturday in AT&T Stadium.

The USA reached this game by knocking off EL Salvador 2-0 in the quarterfinals. First-half goals from Eric Lichaj and Omar González put the USA ahead and allowed goalkeeper Tim Howard to hold down the for the rest of the match. It was the second-straight clean sheet for the USA, as the team used a 3-0 victory over Nicaragua in the last game of the group stage to advance to knockout play.

Costa Rica is coming off a 1-0 win over Panama thanks to an own goal in the 77th minute. In the group stage, Costa Rica earned two victories and a draw. So far, Costa Rica has held opponents scoreless in each of its three victories.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of Mexico vs. Jamaica on Wednesday in the final.

Details on how to catch Saturday's match are below.

How to Watch

Time: 10 p.m. EST

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV.