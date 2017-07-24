Soccer

Barcelona Teammates Have Their Say, but Only Neymar Knows PSG Saga Outcome

1:13 | Soccer
Will PSG actually spend $255 million to take Neymar from Barcelona?

Quickly

  • Andres Iniesta, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto speak out about the star Brazilian's summer saga: Whether he stays at Barcelona or goes to PSG in a record-shattering move.
Luis Miguel Echegaray
an hour ago

In contrast to last summer, when we experienced Portugal's European Championship triumph and Argentina's loss to Chile at Copa America Centenario, which prompted Lionel Messi to say he would never play for his country ever again (only for him to come back two months later), this summer was meant to be relatively quiet.

It is after all, the summer before the World Cup, where only CONCACAF's Gold Cup is the main tournament in the world of men's soccer.

But then, Neymar, the 25-year-old Brazilian superstar, spiced things up by creating a transfer mini-drama, worthy of a South American telenovela.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced of Paris Saint-Germain's willingness to meet Barcelona's €222 million release clause for the ex-Santos star, full with a €30 million-per-year contract plus bonuses.

It would be a move so incredulous that it almost defies belief. But then again, this is the marketing power of the beautiful game, and PSG, owned by the wealth of Oryx Qatar Sports Investments, is looking to become not just one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, but if it gets it way, become the most popular team on the planet. Both on and off the pitch.

And who better to do this than the commercial viral machine that is Neymar.

Soccer
Amid Heightened Transfer Rumors, Neymar Delivers Delightful Double for Barcelona

Aside from the gargantuan financial bait, luring Neymar is also about helping him step out of the shadows of his Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi, and eventually becoming the best player in the world.

This is a player who is extremely aware of his potential and his influence as a leader, and as Brazil's captain, he wants more out of his club. Given the added notion that PSG has a large number of Brazilian players–most notably one of his good friends, Dani Alves, who just joined PSG this summer from Juventus–Neymar would feel at home in Paris. Able to truly be himself and be the main draw at the box office.

Neymar's father, who has so much influence on his son both personally and professionally, has led the saga-driven story, maneuvering both PSG and Barcelona boards like string puppets, being the only source of communication when it comes to contract negotiations, and as the French club waits on the go-ahead and trigger Neymar's release clause, Barcelona is trying to calm the waters.

On Saturday night, after the Brazilian mesmerized MetLife Stadium against Juventus by scoring two goals (the second, a dazzling run where he took on five defenders before scoring), Gerard Piqué posted a photo on Instagram during a private gala in New York City, with both hugging and laughing and a caption in Spanish that read: "He's staying."

Se queda.

A post shared by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on

This image, naturally, shook social media, and many wondered what had been said that prompted the Spanish center back to post such an announcement. On Monday, Piqué, who was scheduled to do some publicity for the media in New York, declined to speak to anyone.

Perhaps, he realized the implications caused by such a post and made things even more problematic for his teammate, so he decided to go silent. Or maybe Piqué, who is known to detest tabloid rumors, wanted no part in this two month telenovela. Whatever the reason, that image added more fuel to the fire. Other Barcelona players, however, have chimed in, giving their perspectives on the saga.

"Neymar is one of the best players in the world, and he doesn't need me, or Piqué, or anyone to tell him what to do," Jordi Alba said on Monday, speaking to the press prior to training in New Jersey. "From what I've seen, I think Neymar wants to stay. I don't know if the rumors are true or not, but as far as I can see, Neymar is happy here with us."

Added Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto: "He seems happy. And he's our teammate. I wasn't there when Pique took the photo, but obviously we want him to stay."

Neymar attends a training session for Brazil ahead of the Copa America on June 27, 2011 in Campana, Argentina.
Neymar attends a training session for Brazil ahead of the Copa America on June 27, 2011 in Campana, Argentina.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Neymar controls the ball during Brazil's Copa America match against Venezuela on July 3, 2011 in La Plata, Argentina.
Neymar controls the ball during Brazil's Copa America match against Venezuela on July 3, 2011 in La Plata, Argentina.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Brazil's past and present: Pele and Neymar at a Santos FC commemoration match in 2012.
Brazil's past and present: Pele and Neymar at a Santos FC commemoration match in 2012.
Ale Vianna/News Free/Getty Images
Neymar celebrates at the end of Santos' Sao Paulo state league final match against Guarani on May 13, 2012 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Santos won 4-2.
Neymar celebrates at the end of Santos' Sao Paulo state league final match against Guarani on May 13, 2012 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Santos won 4-2.
Andre Penner/AP
Neymar heads the ball during Brazil's gold medal match against Mexico on Aug. 11, 2012 in the Summer Olympics at Wembley Stadium in London. Brazil lost 2-1.
Neymar heads the ball during Brazil's gold medal match against Mexico on Aug. 11, 2012 in the Summer Olympics at Wembley Stadium in London. Brazil lost 2-1.
Al Tielemans
Neymar celebrates after scoring in Brazil's FIFA Confederations Cup match against Japan on June 15, 2013 at Estadio Nacional in Brazil. Brazil won 3-0.
Neymar celebrates after scoring in Brazil's FIFA Confederations Cup match against Japan on June 15, 2013 at Estadio Nacional in Brazil. Brazil won 3-0.
Daiju Kitamura/AFLO/Icon Sportswire
Neymar celebrates with Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas after Messi scored his third goal against Valencia during their La Liga match on Sept. 1, 2013 at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Neymar celebrates with Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas after Messi scored his third goal against Valencia during their La Liga match on Sept. 1, 2013 at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Alberto Saiz/AP
Neymar celebrates after scoring Barcelona's first goal during a first leg quarterfinal Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on April 1, 2014 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Neymar celebrates after scoring Barcelona's first goal during a first leg quarterfinal Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on April 1, 2014 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Neymar looks to throw-in the ball during Brazil's International Friendly match against Panama on June 03, 2014 at Serra Dourada Stadium in Goiania, Brazil.
Neymar looks to throw-in the ball during Brazil's International Friendly match against Panama on June 03, 2014 at Serra Dourada Stadium in Goiania, Brazil.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Neymar of Brazil poses during the official FIFA World Cup 2014 portrait session on June 8, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Neymar of Brazil poses during the official FIFA World Cup 2014 portrait session on June 8, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Neymar celebrates a goal during Brazil's World Cup match against Croatia on June 12, 2014 at the Arena de Sao Paulo in Brazil.
Neymar celebrates a goal during Brazil's World Cup match against Croatia on June 12, 2014 at the Arena de Sao Paulo in Brazil.
Pics United/Icon Sportswire
Neymar plays the ball during Brazil's World Cup match against Cameroon on June 23, 2014 at Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil.
Neymar plays the ball during Brazil's World Cup match against Cameroon on June 23, 2014 at Estadio Nacional in Brasilia, Brazil.
Stu Forster/Getty Images
Neymar lies injured while teammate Marcelo appeals during Brazil's World Cup quarterfinal match against Colombia on July 4, 2014 at Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, Brazil.
Neymar lies injured while teammate Marcelo appeals during Brazil's World Cup quarterfinal match against Colombia on July 4, 2014 at Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, Brazil.
Lars Baron/FIFA via Getty Images
Neymar answers a question from the media as his eyes well up with tears during a press conference on July 10, 2014 at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil. Neymar suffered a broken vertebrae during the World Cup match against Colombia one week earlier.
Neymar answers a question from the media as his eyes well up with tears during a press conference on July 10, 2014 at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil. Neymar suffered a broken vertebrae during the World Cup match against Colombia one week earlier.
Leo Correa/AP
Neymar tries to get around Enzo Roco during Barcelona's Copa del Rey match against Elche CF on Jan. 8, 2016 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Neymar tries to get around Enzo Roco during Barcelona's Copa del Rey match against Elche CF on Jan. 8, 2016 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Neymar celebrates with Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi after scoring against Atletico Madrid during their La Liga match on Jan. 11, 2015 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Neymar celebrates with Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi after scoring against Atletico Madrid during their La Liga match on Jan. 11, 2015 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Siu Wu/AP
Neymar scores a goal for Barcelona against Atletico de Madrid's Jan Oblak during their Copa del Rey quarterfinal match on Jan. 28, 2015 at the Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Neymar scores a goal for Barcelona against Atletico de Madrid's Jan Oblak during their Copa del Rey quarterfinal match on Jan. 28, 2015 at the Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Andres Kudacki/AP
Neymar celebrates with teammate Lionel Messi after Messi scored during Barcelona's La Liga match against SD Eibar on March 14, 2015 at Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain.
Neymar celebrates with teammate Lionel Messi after Messi scored during Barcelona's La Liga match against SD Eibar on March 14, 2015 at Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain.
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Neymar heads the ball to score his second goal during Barcolona's Champions League quarterfinal match against Paris Saint-Germain on April 21, 2015 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Neymar heads the ball to score his second goal during Barcolona's Champions League quarterfinal match against Paris Saint-Germain on April 21, 2015 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Neymar poses with La Liga trophy after Barcelona's match against Deportivo La Coruña on May 23, 2015 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Neymar poses with La Liga trophy after Barcelona's match against Deportivo La Coruña on May 23, 2015 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Miguel Ruiz/FC Barcelona via Getty Images
Neymar lifts the trophy following Barcelona's UEFA Champions League Final match against Juventus on June 6, 2015 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Neymar lifts the trophy following Barcelona's UEFA Champions League Final match against Juventus on June 6, 2015 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images
Neymar celebrates after scoring during Barcelona's La Liga match against Getafe on Oct. 31, 2015 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain.
Neymar celebrates after scoring during Barcelona's La Liga match against Getafe on Oct. 31, 2015 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP
Neymar scores during Barcelona's La Liga match against Real Sociedad on Nov. 28, 2015 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Neymar scores during Barcelona's La Liga match against Real Sociedad on Nov. 28, 2015 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Neymar plays the ball during Barcelona's La Liga match against Espanyol on Jan. 2, 2016 at Cornella-El Prat Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Neymar plays the ball during Barcelona's La Liga match against Espanyol on Jan. 2, 2016 at Cornella-El Prat Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
Neymar celebrates scoring a goal during Barcelona's Copa del Rey match against Espanyol on Jan. 6, 2016 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Neymar celebrates scoring a goal during Barcelona's Copa del Rey match against Espanyol on Jan. 6, 2016 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Neymar celebrates with Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi after Messi scored against Sevilla during their La Liga match on Feb. 28, 2016 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Neymar celebrates with Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi after Messi scored against Sevilla during their La Liga match on Feb. 28, 2016 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Neymar scores the winning penalty kick during the gold medal game between Brazil and Germany on Aug. 20, 2016 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Neymar scores the winning penalty kick during the gold medal game between Brazil and Germany on Aug. 20, 2016 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Neymar collapses to the ground overcome with emotion after his decisive penalty kick clinched Brazil's first Olympic gold medal in soccer on Aug. 20, 2016 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Neymar collapses to the ground overcome with emotion after his decisive penalty kick clinched Brazil's first Olympic gold medal in soccer on Aug. 20, 2016 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Simon Bruty
Neymar soaks up the love after leading Brazil to the Olympic gold medal on Aug. 20, 2016 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Neymar soaks up the love after leading Brazil to the Olympic gold medal on Aug. 20, 2016 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Luca Bruno/AP
Bolivia goalie Carlos Emilio Lampe checks on Neymar as he kneels on the pitch with his face bleeding after receiving an elbow to the face by Bolivia's Yasmani Duk during Brazil's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier on Oct. 6, 2016 in Natal, Brazil.
Bolivia goalie Carlos Emilio Lampe checks on Neymar as he kneels on the pitch with his face bleeding after receiving an elbow to the face by Bolivia's Yasmani Duk during Brazil's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier on Oct. 6, 2016 in Natal, Brazil.
Leo Correa/AP
Neymar plays the ball against Nicolas Otamendi and Pablo Zabaleta during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier between Brazil and Argentina on Nov. 10, 2016 at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
Neymar plays the ball against Nicolas Otamendi and Pablo Zabaleta during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier between Brazil and Argentina on Nov. 10, 2016 at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus celebrate a goal against Argentina during Brazil's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier on Nov. 10, 2016 at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus celebrate a goal against Argentina during Brazil's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier on Nov. 10, 2016 at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Best photos of Neymar
1 32
Close
expandIcon
1 32
Close

This has been the general consensus surrounding this never-ending transfer ride, as more Barcelona teammates play the role of moderator.

"We see it very calmly. We want Neymar to stay with us, he's one of the best players in the world, and with us, without a doubt he makes the club stronger," Andres Iniesta said after training, speaking to People en Español. "And everyone's wish is that he stays here and that it becomes a reality. We don't really see this scenario, like everyone else does. In that sense, we're very relaxed about it."

Whatever happens on the next installment of this storyline, we must remember that from a soccer perspective, the outcome has everyone wondering if this will shift the power rankings among soccer’s elite. 

On one hand, a Neymar move would undoubtedly improve PSG’s chances of recapturing the French league title, especially since Monaco sold key players Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva to Manchester City, Tiemoue Bakayoko to Premier League champion Chelsea and Thomas Lemar and Kylian Mbappe remain in the shop window. The bigger quest, and the ultimate goal, is to win the Champions League, something that PSG has never done. And with Neymar in the fold, it could become a reality.

Soccer
Angel Di Maria: On Dani Alves, Neymar and Rebounding With PSG

On the other, you have to think about the French league itself, which fails to live up to the same technical ability as La Liga or the Premier League. Would Neymar be risking his development, especially at such a crucial time, in the build up to the 2018 World Cup?

This might be an argument that falls flat, especially when you consider the fact that Julian Draxler, another key component of Unai Emery’s squad who had a fantastic Confederations Cup and was named player of the tournament, has been looking more and more like the future of German soccer.

Whatever happens with Neymar, one thing is for sure. We are all going to be exhausted when it’s over. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters