Bastian Schweinsteiger and the rest of the MLS All-Stars face a tough task against Real Madrid on Wednesday, but Schweinsteiger has a bigger goal in mind.

Back in March, when Schweinsteiger was introduced as a member of the Chicago Fire, a confused reporter asked him if he thought the club has what it takes to win the World Cup. Schweinsteiger found it funny at the time and evidently still finds it funny because he cracked up when a reporter raised that possibility again on Tuesday.

I hope this joke never dies. I hope he gets asked about it at every major press conference until the end of his career.