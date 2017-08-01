Soccer

Report: La Liga Will Block PSG from Paying Neymar's Release Clasue

0:45 | Soccer
Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

La Liga will attempt to block Paris Saint-Germain from paying Neymar's €220 million release clause, according to Spanish outlet Sport.  

Sport is reporting that league president Javier Tebas said the following, ostensibly suggesting that PSG's paying the fee would violate Financial Fair Play:

"Although PSG didn't pay the clause we will denounce them. We advised the PSG president what we were going to do and we saw PSG's policy continue along the same line. They cannot make a number in which their commercial rights are greater than those of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Nobody believes this."

Soccer
Neymar to PSG FAQ: What You're Wondering About the Barcelona Star's Transfer Saga

It's the latest twist in what has been a weeks-long saga, as the Brazilian has been the subject of daily transfer rumors virtually all summer. Neymar and PSG reportedly agreed on a salary that will pay him more than €30 million after taxes, and there is belief that the transfer will be finalized soon. 

The €220 million fee would shatter the previous world-record transfer of €105 million, which Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last summer. ESPNFC reported last week that Barcelona would file a Financial Fair Play complaint against PSG should the French club attempt to pay the release fee. 

