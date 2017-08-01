La Liga will attempt to block Paris Saint-Germain from paying Neymar's €220 million release clause, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Sport is reporting that league president Javier Tebas said the following, ostensibly suggesting that PSG's paying the fee would violate Financial Fair Play:

"Although PSG didn't pay the clause we will denounce them. We advised the PSG president what we were going to do and we saw PSG's policy continue along the same line. They cannot make a number in which their commercial rights are greater than those of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Nobody believes this."

It's the latest twist in what has been a weeks-long saga, as the Brazilian has been the subject of daily transfer rumors virtually all summer. Neymar and PSG reportedly agreed on a salary that will pay him more than €30 million after taxes, and there is belief that the transfer will be finalized soon.

#Neymar is likely to be a #PSG player in 36 hours & still a vast majority don't really believe it'll happen. That's how massive the move is. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 1, 2017

The €220 million fee would shatter the previous world-record transfer of €105 million, which Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last summer. ESPNFC reported last week that Barcelona would file a Financial Fair Play complaint against PSG should the French club attempt to pay the release fee.