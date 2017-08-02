Soccer

LIVE: MLS All-Stars Take on Real Madrid in Chicago Summer Showcase

2:13 | Soccer
Orlando City Will Love Dom Dwyer, as Long as He Keeps Scoring Goals
Avi Creditor
2 hours ago

MLS's All-Star team takes on Real Madrid on Wednesday night at Chicago's Soldier Field, looking to get back in the win column against the European power in the league's annual summer spectacle (9 p.m. ET; FS1, Univision).

The two-time reigning Champions League winner might not have Cristiano Ronaldo in tow, but the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Isco, Marcelo and Keylor Navas will suit up for Zinedine Zidane's side, posing quite the opposition. MLS's All-Stars fell to Arsenal 2-1 last year, snapping a two-year winning streak after triumphs over Bayern Munich and Tottenham. 

MLS's All-Stars are 7-4-1 (they tied Everton, then lost on penalties in 2009) in the last 12 years the MLS vs. European foe format has been in place, with Real Madrid the first Spanish opponent for the league's superstars.

Here is how the two teams are lining up to start the match:

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

Here's MLS's roster, which will be coached by Chicago Fire manager Veljko Paunovic, for the match:

GOALKEEPERS: Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Greg Garza (Atlanta United), Hernán Grana (FC Dallas), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Johan Kappelhof (Chicago Fire), Michael Parkhurst (Atlanta United), Jelle Van Damme (LA Galaxy), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Kaká (Orlando City SC), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), Nemanja Nikolić (Chicago Fire), David Villa (New York City FC)

