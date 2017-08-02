Neymar has agreed to a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain that will cost the club nearly €500 million between transfer fee and annual salary, Sky Sports reports.

The Brazilian forward will reportedly arrive in Paris to finalize terms of his deal by the end of the week. Neymar has already told Barcelona that he’s leaving, and Lionel Messi offered best wishes for Neymar and his forthcoming move on Wednesday.

The deal will reportedly pay Neymar around €30 million annually after taxes (which amounts to around $35.5 million). The deal could total around $595 million, including bonuses and his existing transfer buyout clause with Barcelona (worth around $263 million). All in all, it would be a world record fee to pay for a player.

PSG continues to uphold an aggressive spending policy, one that has seen Dani Alves join the club this summer and resulted in the signings of Julian Draxler and Goncalo Guedes in the January window. PSG had won four straight Ligue 1 titles prior to finishing second to Monaco this past season, and continues to seek its first Champions League trophy.

Neymar, 25, has been a key contributor to Barcelona's success since joining from Brazilian club Santos in 2013. Since his acquisition, Barcelona has won the Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey trophies.