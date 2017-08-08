Reigning Champions League winner Real Madrid meets reigning Europa League winner Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup, as both storied sides continue their preparations for the season ahead in the annual clash of European champions.

Both sides are fresh off tours in the United States, where they played one another in the International Champions Cup on July 23 in Santa Clara, California. They played to a 1-1 draw, and United emerged victorious in penalties, with the match skipping extra time and going straight to the shootout session.

A trophy is on the line in Macedonia when they meet this time, and it's one Real Madrid can win for a second straight year. It beat Sevilla in a thrilling 3-2 contest last year, with Sergio Ramos's stoppage-time equalizer sending the game to extra time, where Dani Carvajal won it moments before it would have gone to penalties. Zinedine Zidane's side, which features the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and reported Manchester United target Gareth Bale, will eye yet another piece of silverware, while Jose Mourinho will look to one-up his former side with his new-look Red Devils.

Both Romelu Lukaku and Bale threatened early for each side, with the former creating problems for goalkeeper Keylor Navas with his pressure, while the latter fired wide with his first chance on the other end.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Here it is - our #SuperCup starting XI to face Real Madrid! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/a5CAYqPcba — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2017

