Real Madrid is closing in on yet another trophy under Zinedine Zidane, and it carries a 3-1 aggregate lead over rival Barcelona into the second leg of their Spanish Super Cup, which will played at Real's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu (5 p.m. ET; ESPN2, ESPN Deportes).

Real Madrid's three-away-goal tally means Barcelona would need a 3-0 win or to score at least four goals in a two-goal win in enemy territory to seize the trophy from the hosts, which is a tall task. Barcelona is no stranger to large comebacks, evidenced by last season's Champions League epic performance vs. PSG, but with Neymar off to France and with Andres Iniesta out injured, Tuesday's task is even taller–no matter if Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are guiding the attack.

It's made more possible by Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, with the Real Madrid star banned five games after shoving a referee following his controversial sending off in the first leg. It was Ronaldo's sensational goal that gave Real a 2-1 lead, and Marco Asensio's late dagger provided insurance for the reigning European champions.

Here are the lineups for the match:

🔴🔵 XI #FCB

1. Ter Stegen

3. Piqué

4. Rakitic

5. Sergio

9. Suárez

10. Messi

14. Mascherano

18. Alba

20. S. Roberto

21. André Gomes

23. Umtiti — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 16, 2017

