LIVE: Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Comeback Against Ronaldo-Less Real Madrid
Real Madrid is closing in on yet another trophy under Zinedine Zidane, and it carries a 3-1 aggregate lead over rival Barcelona into the second leg of their Spanish Super Cup, which will played at Real's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu (5 p.m. ET; ESPN2, ESPN Deportes).
Real Madrid's three-away-goal tally means Barcelona would need a 3-0 win or to score at least four goals in a two-goal win in enemy territory to seize the trophy from the hosts, which is a tall task. Barcelona is no stranger to large comebacks, evidenced by last season's Champions League epic performance vs. PSG, but with Neymar off to France and with Andres Iniesta out injured, Tuesday's task is even taller–no matter if Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are guiding the attack.
It's made more possible by Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, with the Real Madrid star banned five games after shoving a referee following his controversial sending off in the first leg. It was Ronaldo's sensational goal that gave Real a 2-1 lead, and Marco Asensio's late dagger provided insurance for the reigning European champions.
Here are the lineups for the match:
📝🏃🇪🇸 #RMSupercopa #RealMadrid XI 🆚 Barcelona#HalaMadrid #RMMovistar pic.twitter.com/Z7eGLsiMzq— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfra) August 16, 2017
🔴🔵 XI #FCB— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 16, 2017
1. Ter Stegen
3. Piqué
4. Rakitic
5. Sergio
9. Suárez
10. Messi
14. Mascherano
18. Alba
20. S. Roberto
21. André Gomes
23. Umtiti
