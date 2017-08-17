Soccer

Barcelona Athletes React to Terrorist Attack

Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Barcelona-based athletes and others from around Spain sent their condolences after a terrorist attack Thursday left 13 people dead and more than 50 injured.

A van crashed into a crowded area and caused mass chaos in an incident that was quickly deemed an act of terror.

Barca players past and present, prominent clubs and others from around the soccer world weighed in on social media.

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on

"Paz, paz, paz por favor"

A post shared by DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves) on

More than just soccer players shared their thoughts.

Three college basketball teams touring in Barcelona said they were safe after the attack. La Liga, which kicks off this weekend, will observe a minute's silence at each game.

