Barcelona Athletes React to Terrorist Attack

Barcelona-based athletes and others from around Spain sent their condolences after a terrorist attack Thursday left 13 people dead and more than 50 injured.

A van crashed into a crowded area and caused mass chaos in an incident that was quickly deemed an act of terror.

Barca players past and present, prominent clubs and others from around the soccer world weighed in on social media.

Quiero mandar mis condolencias y todo mi apoyo a las familias y amigos de las víctimas del terrible atentado en nuestra amada Barcelona, además de rechazar totalmente cualquier acto de violencia. No nos vamos a rendir, somos muchos más los que queremos vivir en un mundo en paz, sin odio y donde el respeto y la tolerancia sean las bases de la convivencia. A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017

Very shocked for what happened in Barcelona. All my support to the city and families! pic.twitter.com/YDtyAiw7Qc — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 17, 2017

Todos consternados por lo que ha pasado y las noticias que siguen saliendo desde nuestra ciudad. Todo mi cariño. pic.twitter.com/CIhEKncx4A — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) August 17, 2017

Sense paraules al veure què han fet a la nostre preciosa ciutat Barcelona. Tots units més que mai. #TestimoBarcelona #PrayForBarcelona ❤️ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 17, 2017

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of another needless act of violence. #Barcelona #StayStrong — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) August 17, 2017

Triste demais ver as notícias que chegam de #Barcelona. Meu apoio e solidariedade para as vítimas e famílias. 🙏 — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) August 17, 2017

Més que mai tots junts contra aquest atac a la nostra ciutat. Tot el meu suport als afectats d'aquesta barbàrie. #Barcelona — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) August 17, 2017

"Paz, paz, paz por favor" A post shared by DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Que Deus conforte todas as famílias 🙏🏻😢😪😭 #PrayForBarcelona te quiero BARCELONA pic.twitter.com/EFv1mvT0pD — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 17, 2017

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017

Thoughts are with everyone in Barcelona tonight 🙏🏼 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) August 17, 2017

Qué terribles noticias... mis condolencias para las víctimas y sus familiares. Fuerza Barcelona — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 17, 2017

My thoughts are with the victims, their families and my friends in Barcelona... — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) August 17, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear about the attack in the wonderful city of Barcelona. What purpose this barbarity serves is beyond comprehension. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 17, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the terrible news from Barcelona; all our support for the victims and their families. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 17, 2017

On this tragic day, our thoughts are with the victims, their relatives and our friends in Barcelona. We are with you #Barcelona — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 17, 2017

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic events in Barcelona. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 17, 2017

Barcelona, we’re thinking of you — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 17, 2017

The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with all those affected by today’s attack in Barcelona. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 17, 2017

All at MCFC are saddened to hear of the attack in the City of Barcelona. Our thoughts are with all affected and the emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 17, 2017

Everybody at Chelsea FC is deeply saddened by today's events in Barcelona. Our thoughts are with all those affected. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 17, 2017

More than just soccer players shared their thoughts.

All my support to the victims and their families during these incredibly tough times. #Barcelona — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 17, 2017

BARCELONA🙏🙏🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) August 17, 2017

Three college basketball teams touring in Barcelona said they were safe after the attack. La Liga, which kicks off this weekend, will observe a minute's silence at each game.