College Basketball

Arizona, Clemson, Oregon State, Tulane Basketball Teams Safe After Barcelona Attack

Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

The Arizona, Oregon State, Clemson and Tulane basketball teams traveling in Barcelona are all safe following a terror attack that took place in Barcelona on Thursday.

At least one person is dead and 32 injured after a van struck pedestrians in a crowded area in what police deemed an act of terrorism. A frenzied scene ensued as police responded and civilians fled the area.

All four teams are in midst of European preseason tours and playing exhibition games. Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle tweeted that the attack took place in front of the team’s hotel, while players were eating in the restaurant.

Clemson announced its Thursday game has been cancelled. Oregon State said it is still determining the team’s remaining schedule, and the Beavers are scheduled to stay in Spain through Aug. 25. Arizona has yet to issue an official statement, but ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported the team is safe.

