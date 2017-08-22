Lukas Podolski Threatens Legal Action After Breitbart Use His Image in Migrant Jet Ski Story

Lukas Podolski has threatened legal action against the controversial website Breitbart after it used a photo of the former Germany international in a 'Spanish crack gang' story.

The ex-Arsenal forward was pictured by Breitbart London under the caption: "Spanish Police Crack Gang Moving Migrants on Jet-Skis".

The original story claimed Spanish police had stopped a gang charging migrants €5,000 each to move them across from Morocco to Spain on jet-skis.





Breitbart issued an apology, stating: "A previous version of this story included an image of Lukas Podolski on a jet ski. This image appeared as an illustration of a person on a jet ski. Breitbart London wishes to apologise to Mr. Podolski.





"There is no evidence Mr. Podolski is either a migrant gang member, nor being human trafficked. We wish Mr. Podolski well in his recently announced international retirement."

However, Podolski has instructed his lawyer, Simon Bergmann, to look into the case.





The apology "isn't enough for us", Bergmann said, as quoted by DW.





"Our goal is also be sure there will not be a violation of his rights in the future."

Podolski is currently playing for Japanese J-League side Vissel Kobe, having previously plied his trade with the likes of Cologne, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Inter Milan and Galatasaray, and also recently retired from international duty with Germany.

Breitbart has become known in recent years for its sensationalist headlines and stories on Islam and refugees, and has also published a number of conspiracy theories.