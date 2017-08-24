Europe's top clubs are learning their Champions League fate in Monaco, where the group draw for the 2017-18 competition will take place (12 p.m. ET, FS2).

Real Madrid, coming off a second straight Champions League triumph, leads the way in Pot 1, which is reserved for the reigning king and the domestic league champions, with the top seven in UEFA's league coefficient earning the honors.

The 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four. From there, the top two finishers advance to the knockout stage, where two-legged ties are carried out until the one-off final in Ukraine's capital city of Kiev on May 26, 2018.

Here are the four pots for the group draw, in which clubs from the same association cannot be paired together:

POT 1

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

Juventus

Benfica

Monaco

Spartak Moscow

Shakhtar Donetsk

POT 2

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United

Porto

PSG

Atletico Madrid

Manchester City

Sevilla

POT 3

Napoli

Tottenham

Basel

Olympiakos

Anderlecht

Liverpool

Roma

Besiktas

POT 4

Celtic

CSKA Moscow

Sporting Lisbon

APOEL Nicosia

Qarabag

Feyenoord

Maribor

RB Leipzig

Also at the event, UEFA handed out awards for its best players in Europe and the President's Award, which went to Roma legend Francesco Totti in honor of his exemplary career.