2017-18 UEFA Champions League Group Draw: Pots, Live Results
Europe's top clubs are learning their Champions League fate in Monaco, where the group draw for the 2017-18 competition will take place (12 p.m. ET, FS2).
Real Madrid, coming off a second straight Champions League triumph, leads the way in Pot 1, which is reserved for the reigning king and the domestic league champions, with the top seven in UEFA's league coefficient earning the honors.
The 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four. From there, the top two finishers advance to the knockout stage, where two-legged ties are carried out until the one-off final in Ukraine's capital city of Kiev on May 26, 2018.
Stay tuned here as the results are updated in real time.
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|GROUP C
|GROUP D
|GROUP E
|GROUP F
|GROUP G
|GROUP H
Here are the four pots for the group draw, in which clubs from the same association cannot be paired together:
POT 1
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Chelsea
Juventus
Benfica
Monaco
Spartak Moscow
Shakhtar Donetsk
POT 2
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United
Porto
PSG
Atletico Madrid
Manchester City
Sevilla
POT 3
Napoli
Tottenham
Basel
Olympiakos
Anderlecht
Liverpool
Roma
Besiktas
POT 4
Celtic
CSKA Moscow
Sporting Lisbon
APOEL Nicosia
Qarabag
Feyenoord
Maribor
RB Leipzig
Also at the event, UEFA handed out awards for its best players in Europe and the President's Award, which went to Roma legend Francesco Totti in honor of his exemplary career.