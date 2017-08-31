Soccer

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores an Incredible Volley in World Cup Qualifier

0:43 | Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo Hit With Five-Game Ban After Pushing Referee In Spanish Super Cup
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Faroe Islands does not have a very good defense, but even if they did, there's nothing they could have done about this Cristiano Ronaldo wondergoal in a World Cup qualifier. 

Ronaldo also added a second goal on a penalty later in the first half. The goals are Ronaldo's 15th and 16th in his last 11 matches for Portugal and bring his total to 77 goals for his country. He is the active international goal scoring leader and has now tied Pele on the all-time international scoring list. 

While Ronaldo is still suspended from playing with Real Madrid for shoving a referee in a Spanish Super Cup match against Barcelona, it looks like his form hasn't dropped an inch. 

Portugal came into the match in second place in UEFA Group B, trailing leaders Switzerland by three points. Portugal is eight points clear of Hungary, and since the top two in each group get a berth to the 2018 competition in Russia, it's all but certain that Ronaldo will dazzle us in the world's biggest competition in under a year's time.

