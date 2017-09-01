The U.S. men's national team continues its quest to qualify for the 2018 World Cup when hosting Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, Univision).

The Americans have turned around their qualifying campaign under manager Bruce Arena, who took over after the previous qualifier between the two nations–a 4-0 Costa Rica win that spelled the end for Jurgen Klinsmann. With four points in each of the last two windows, the U.S. is out of the cellar and into qualification position, but a setback at home against Los Ticos could be detrimental, which places plenty of importance on securing three points ahead of next Tuesday's match in San Pedro Sula vs. Honduras.

Clint Dempsey enters the match tied with Landon Donovan for the all-time U.S. record in goals–with his record-tying strike coming off a sensational free kick against Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.

A number of U.S. players are on yellow-card caution watch, with another card resulting in a suspension for the next match. Michael Bradley, Geoff Cameron, Jozy Altidore, Matt Besler, Alejandro Bedoya and Paul Arriola are all on notice.

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

Costa Rica

GOALKEEPERS: Leonel Moreira (Herediano), Patrick Pemberton (Alajuelense), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

DEFENDERS: Johnny Acosta (Herediano), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United FC), Cristian Gamboa (Celtic), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna), Kenner Gutierrez (Alajuelense), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland), Jose Salvatierra (Alajuelense), Michael Umaña (Pars Jonoubi), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Cristian Bolaños (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruña), David Guzmán (Portland Timbers), Bryan Ruíz (Sporting Lisbon), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne-Sport), Johan Venegas (Minnesota United FC), Rodney Wallace (New York City FC)

FORWARDS: Daniel Colindres (Saprissa), Josê Ortiz (Herediano), David Ramírez (Saprissa), Marco Ureña (San Jose Earthquakes)