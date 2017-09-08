Soccer

WATCH: Mbappe, Neymar, Cavani All Score in First PSG Match Together

2:40 | Soccer
Transfer window winners and losers: PSG up, Arsenal down
Avi Creditor
an hour ago

Kylian Mbappe wasted little time getting acclimated to playing for PSG.

The 18-year-old star, who is spending the season on loan from Monaco ahead of a transfer next summer that will make him the second-most expensive player ever, scored a go-ahead goal for PSG at Metz in his debut for the club. The goal came moments after he drew a controversial red card on Benoit Assou-Ekotto, which reduced Metz down to 10 men.

Mbappe and PSG took full advantage, with the French youngster benefiting after trying to assist Neymar. His chip forward was cleared right back to him at the top of the Metz box, though, and he delivered a cool, first-time finish to give PSG a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute.

Neymar piled on 10 minutes later to put PSG in full control with his fourth goal of the season.

Mbappe had an earlier opportunity to score on PSG's first, with Neymar's splitting pass available to both Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. Mbappe deferred to his high-scoring teammate, though, and he converted for the 31st-minute opener.

Metz pulled one back against a vulnerable-looking PSG in the 37th minute through Emmanuel Riviere, but PSG's powerful trio proved to be too much, with Cavani netting his second from close range to make it 4-1 late on.

Lucas Moura capped the rout in the 87th minute to make it 5-1.

PSG is perfect to start its Ligue 1 season with 19 goals scored and three conceded in five matches.

