New Werder Bremen signing Josh Sargent and PSG's Timothy Weah will lead the USA U-17 men's national team to India, where it'll compete for the FIFA U-17 World Cup next month.

Atlanta United and NYCFC both feature multiple players on the roster, including Atlanta forward Andrew Carelton and NYCFC defender James Sands. In all, 12 of the 21 players on the roster come from MLS clubs.

Weah, son of former FIFA World Player of the Year and Liberia great George Weah, signed with PSG earlier in 2017 and will lead the line up front with Sargent, who signed with Werder Bremen on Tuesday. Sargent also played at the U-20 World Cup for the USA earlier this year, making him the first U.S. player since Freddy Adu in 2003 to play in the U-20 and U-17 World Cups in the same year.

The USA will play Colombia, Ghana and host India at the World Cup, which runs Oct. 6-28. Prior to the competition, the U-17s, who are coached by John Hackworth, will train in Dubai, beginning on Sept. 24. The USA's best showing in the U-17 World Cup came in 1999, when Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley and Oguchi Onyewu helped the Americans to a fourth-place finish.

Here is the USA U-17 World Cup roster in full:

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Budnik (Sockers FC; Arlington Heights, Ill.), Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos (S.L. Benfica; Philadelphia, Penn.), Justin Garces (Atlanta United FC; Miami, Fla.)

DEFENDERS: Sergiño Dest (Ajax; Almere-stad, Netherlands), Christopher Gloster (New York Red Bulls; Montclair, N.J.), Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting Kansas City; Charlotte, N.C.), James Sands (New York City FC; Rye, N.Y.), Tyler Shaver (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Akil Watts (Portland Timbers, Fort Wayne, Ind.)

MIDFIELDERS: George Acosta (North Carolina FC; Hollywood, Fla.), Taylor Booth (Real Salt Lake; Eden, Utah), Christopher Durkin (D.C. United; Glen Allen, Va.), Blaine Ferri (Solar Soccer Club; Southlake, Texas), Chris Goslin (Atlanta United FC; Locust Grove, Ga.), Indiana Vassilev (Unattached; Savannah, Ga.)

FORWARDS: Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC; Brampton Ont.), Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United FC; Powder Springs, Ga.), Jacobo Reyes (C.F. Monterrey; Houston, Texas), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas), Joshua Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri; O'Fallon, Mo.), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Rosedale, N.Y.)