An Olympique Marseille fan fulfilled a dream before the club’s game Sunday against Toulouse, but he had to go off script to do it.

OM invited Kamel Zaroual to take the ceremonial kickoff, in recognition of his recent 1,200-mile charity bike ride raising money for children in need. Just being on the pitch would be enough for most fans, but not Kamel. He took off on a breakaway through a Swiss cheese Toulouse defense and beat keeper Alban Lafont with a shot to the bottom corner.

TFW you turn a ceremonial first kick into an open tryout–and NAIL it 😂 🙌 (🎥 @OM_English) pic.twitter.com/Cx5HlzW8ap — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 26, 2017

It was a bad day for Lafont, who also got beaten by two legitimate Marseille players in a 2–0 loss.