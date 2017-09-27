Does PSG Have Enough Firepower to Get Into Champions League Final?

Champions League Matchday 2 closes with a bang, with Paris Saint-Germain hosting Bayern Munich in the biggest test yet for the new-look, big-money Ligue 1 side.

Neymar and Edinson Cavani will share the field for the first time since their penalty kick dispute, and they'll have to put their differences aside to withstand the challenge put forth by the tested and accomplished Bundesliga giant.

That's just one great match on a day full of them. Atletico Madrid hosts Chelsea after completing their transfer for Diego Costa, while last year's runner-up, Juventus, hosts Olympiakos and Lionel Messi and the rest of his Barcelona teammates travel to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon. Manchester United is also in action, going to Russia to face CSKA Moscow in hopes of making it two wins on the bounce to start the competition.

In the day's early game, Roma edged Azerbaijan upstart Qarabag 2-1, riding a pair of goals in the opening 15 minutes to the win.

Follow below for highlights and updates from all of the day's actions (refresh for most recent updates):

Here are the lineups for the day's remaining matches:

PSG vs. Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United

Sporting Lisbon vs. Barcelona

Estes são os 11 Leões que vão começar o jogo frente ao Barcelona! #UCL #SCPFCB #DiaDeSporting pic.twitter.com/vDPJCqaRPM — Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) September 27, 2017

Juventus vs. Olympiakos

​

Anderlecht vs. Celtic

Basel vs. Benfica

​

Real Madrid, Besiktas and Manchester City were big winners on the first half of Matchday 2, while Borussia Dortmund faces an uphill climb in the Group of Death.

The Champions League resumes with Matchday 3 on Oct. 17 and 18.