LIVE: Champions League Matchday 2 – PSG vs. Bayern Munich, Atletico vs. Chelsea, More
Champions League Matchday 2 closes with a bang, with Paris Saint-Germain hosting Bayern Munich in the biggest test yet for the new-look, big-money Ligue 1 side.
Neymar and Edinson Cavani will share the field for the first time since their penalty kick dispute, and they'll have to put their differences aside to withstand the challenge put forth by the tested and accomplished Bundesliga giant.
That's just one great match on a day full of them. Atletico Madrid hosts Chelsea after completing their transfer for Diego Costa, while last year's runner-up, Juventus, hosts Olympiakos and Lionel Messi and the rest of his Barcelona teammates travel to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon. Manchester United is also in action, going to Russia to face CSKA Moscow in hopes of making it two wins on the bounce to start the competition.
In the day's early game, Roma edged Azerbaijan upstart Qarabag 2-1, riding a pair of goals in the opening 15 minutes to the win.
Follow below for highlights and updates from all of the day's actions (refresh for most recent updates):
Here are the lineups for the day's remaining matches:
PSG vs. Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea
CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United
Sporting Lisbon vs. Barcelona
Barça XI
Juventus vs. Olympiakos
Anderlecht vs. Celtic
Basel vs. Benfica
Real Madrid, Besiktas and Manchester City were big winners on the first half of Matchday 2, while Borussia Dortmund faces an uphill climb in the Group of Death.
The Champions League resumes with Matchday 3 on Oct. 17 and 18.