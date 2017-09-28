These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Everton looks to bounce back from a crushing defeat to Atalanta in its second Europa League group stage match Thursday against Apollon Limassol.

Apollon finished third in the Cypriot First Division last season and played to a 1–1 draw against Lyon in its first group stage match.

This is the first time Everton will play against a team from Cyprus. Apollon has not fared well against Merseyside opposition, losing 6–1 to Liverpool at Anfield in 1992.

Apollon drew 1–1 to AEL in its last league match, while Everton is coming off a 2–1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Thursday’s game will be played at Goodison Park and they’ll meet again on the final matchday of the group state on Dec. 7 in Cyprus.

How to Watch:

When: Thursday, Sept. 28, 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: The game is only being carried on a few local sports networks in the U.S.: FS West, FS Arizona, FS Midwest, FS Carolinas, FS Ohio, FS Tennessee, FS Southwest, FS South, MASN, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live Stream: Watch ESPN, Fox Sports Go