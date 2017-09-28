Soccer

Lionel Messi Sends Emotional Tribute to Those Affected by Mexican Earthquake

39 minutes ago

Barcelona's footballing totem Lionel Messi posted an emotional tribute to the thousands affected by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico earlier this month.

Ahead of Barca's clash with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, Messi posted a message on Facebook directed at Mexico and the other nations that have been affected by the seemingly never-ending streak of natural disasters that have been causing destruction over the past few weeks.

The message read: "Saddened by the events that have taken place over the past few weeks, in which many people have suffered the consequences of natural disasters in Mexico, the United States, Puerto Rico, as well as Southern Asia, Sierra Leone and in other places.

"My thoughts and support go out to the families of the victims and all of those who have been affected."

West Ham and Mexico striker Javier Hernandez has also offered his support with the relief effort, teaming up with Porto's Miguel Layun to auction off match-worn shirts to raise money for those affected by the Earthquake. 

Official statistics show that 333 people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of the Earthquake and over 5,000 injured. The damage caused by the quake is expected to surpass $2bn as the relief effort continues.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Lionel Messi and Barcelona were eventual winners during their clash with Sporting in the Portuguese capital. They now top group D by three points, with Sporting edging Juventus on goal difference in second. They continued their impeccable start to the season, making it 8 wins in a row, scoring 24 goals and conceding just two along the way.

