German Soccer Team to Wear Porn Star’s Name on Its Shirts

Adult website RedTube sponsors U.S. soccer club
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

German amateur team SV Oberwürzbach has a new shirt sponsor, but none of its fans will cop to knowing what it is. 

This season, the club has the words “Lena Nitro” across the chest of its jerseys, with LenaNitro.xxx below in smaller print. As you may have guessed from the domain name, Lena Nitro is a German adult film star. The titles of some of her movies were translated by Google as “Driving Visions,” “Maid Sweat” and “Violently Crashed!” and it’s probably best we don’t come up with any more accurate translations. She seems to be pretty popular, too, with over 40,000 Twitter followers. ​

The club’s sporting director told BILD that they were trying to come up with a splashy shirt sponsor and decided to reach out to Nitro, who jumped at the idea. 

The director notes that any unsavory features of the website featured on the jerseys can only be accessed with a subscription, but still, good luck to any parents whose kids ask who the new sponsor is. 

