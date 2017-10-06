The USA U-17 men's national team began its quest for a world title by easing to a 3-0 win over World Cup host nation India on Friday.

Werder Bremen signee Josh Sargent, D.C. United's Chris Durkin and Atlanta United's Andrew Carleton scored the goals for the Americans, who weren't troubled much by India en route to the three-point haul.

Sargent drew and converted a penalty kick just after the half-hour mark, while Durkin volleyed home the insurance strike six minutes into the second half off a corner kick that wasn't properly cleared.

The USA had an apparent third goal waved off soon after, when Tim Weah, son of former FIFA World Player of the Year George Weah, was ruled offside before rounding the keeper and finishing, but Carleton scored in similar fashion in the 84th on a counterattack after India had hit the crossbar to secure the result. George Acosta supplied the assist to spring Carleton on the breakaway.

.@_joshsargent_ fouled in the box. He converts the PK to put USA up 1-0 in the 33rd minute pic.twitter.com/2p1PV19jJs — J.R. Eskilson (@JREskilson) October 6, 2017

He’s one of our own!@andrewcarleton7 scores in his first World Cup appearance 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Dm1w0FIxG4 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) October 6, 2017

With the win, the USA tops Group A along with Ghana, which opened with a 1-0 win over Colombia. USA and Ghana clash on Monday in the next group game, before the Americans conclude group play vs. Colombia on Oct. 12.

For Sargent, the goal adds to his breakout year. He played in the U-20 World Cup earlier in 2017, scoring four times as the USA reached the quarterfinals in South Korea. By playing in the U-17 World Cup as well, he became the second men's player to do so for the USA and the first since Freddy Adu in 2003. Sargent will join Werder Bremen when he is eligible to, upon turning 18 in February.