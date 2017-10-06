How to Watch USA vs. Panama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch USA vs. Panama on Oct. 6.

Khadrice Rollins
October 06, 2017

The United States and Panama face off Friday in a World Cup Qualifying match in Orlando. 

Panama currently holds the third spot in the qualifying table with just one more point than the USMNT. If the USMNT is able to pick up the win Friday, it will control its own destiny going into its 10th qualifying match. If not, Panama will hold all the chips and could be a roadblock on the USMNT's road to Russia for the 2018 World Cup. The U.S. could also qualify by finishing fourth, which would send them to an intercontinental playoff against either Australia or Syria. See a complete breakdown of qualifying scenarios here

The last four matches between these teams all ended in 1-1 draws. The last match that featured a winner was in 2013 when the USMNT picked up a 3-2 win in a World Cup qualifying contest.

The U.S. will conclude its 2018 World Cup qualifying cycle on Tuesday at Trinidad and Tobago. 

See how to watch Friday's game below. 

How to Watch

Time: 7:35 p.m. EST (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET)

TV channel: ESPN 2, Univision, Univision HDN

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or use Watch ESPN

