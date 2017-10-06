The U.S. men's national team's back is against the wall in World Cup qualifying, but it has a chance to seize control of its own destiny when it hosts Panama at Orlando City Stadium in Florida (7:35 p.m. ET, ESPN2, Univision).

The USA enters the day in fourth place in CONCACAF's World Cup qualifying table, with the top three assured berths in Russia 2018 and fourth place sent to an intercontinental playoff against either Australia or Syria. In order to avoid the latter–or worse, miss out altogether–Bruce Arena's side must bounce back at home, where it's uncharacteristically dropped two qualifiers during the Hex. The Americans trail third-place Panama by a point and cannot cement an eight-straight berth with a win, while Panama can clinch its first World Cup berth with a win over the United States and a Honduras draw or loss vs. Costa Rica on Saturday.

Nine U.S. players enter the day on card accumulation watch, with another yellow card ruling any of Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, DaMarcus Beasley, Alejandro Bedoya, Matt Besler, Michael Bradley, Geoff Cameron, Clint Dempsey and DeAndre Yedlin out of Tuesday's qualifying finale at Trinidad & Tobago.

Christian Pulisic sparked an early moment of promise for the United States, nutmegging a defender in the center of the park before spraying it left for Jozy Altidore, but the forward's chance from 18 yards was blocked in the third minute.

The USA maintained its early pressure and nearly went ahead through Bobby Wood, the late-game hero of the previous qualifier against Honduras. After a corner kick, Darlington Nagbe found wood in the center of the box with a cross from the left, but the Hamburg forward pulled his hurried chance just wide of the right post in the sixth minute.

Here is who is starting in Orlando:

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays from this vital match.

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

PANAMA

GOALKEEPERS: José Calderón (Marathón), Jaime Penedo (Dynamo Bucharest)

DEFENDERS: Felipe Baloy (Municipal), Érick Davis (Dunajská Streda), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (Deportes Tolima), Román Torres (Seattle Sounders FC), Jan Carlos Vargas (Tauro)

MIDFIELDERS: Édgar Bárcenas (Tapachula), Ricardo Buitrago (Juan Aurich), Armando Cooper (Toronto FC), Aníbal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gòmez (Atlético Bucaramanga), José González (Árabe Unido), Alberto Quintero (Universitario)

FORWARDS: Abdiel Arroyo (Danubio), Roberto Nurse (Zacatecas), Blas Pérez (Municipal), Luis Tejada (Universitario), Gabriel Torres (Lausanna-Sport)