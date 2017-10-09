USA U-17s Beat Ghana on Akinola's Second-Half Strike at World Cup

The USA U-17s made it two wins in two games in India, with Ayo Akinola scoring the game-winner in the World Cup vs. Ghana.

Avi Creditor
October 09, 2017

The U.S. Under-17 men's national team didn't have the easiest time handling Ghana at the World Cup on Monday, but after absorbing plenty of pressure without breaking, it found its own breakthrough to secure a huge three points.

Ayo Akinola, a Toronto FC product, came off the bench and scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute, slotting home from the right channel after being set up by Atlanta United's Chris Goslin to make it two wins in two games in India.

D.C. United's Chris Durkin won the ball in the midfield and found Goslin, who then supplied Akinola with the final ball before he finished for his first goal of the competition.

The USA had beaten India in the opener on Friday, with Durkin, Josh Sargent and Andrew Carleton scoring the goals in the 3-0 rout.

The USA finishes group play against Colombia on Oct. 12. With six points from two games, the Americans are poised to go through to the knockout stage and could be in as soon as Tuesday. Should Colombia draw with India, the USA would be through. A non-draw in that game would require the USA to go down to the group finale to secure a top-two finish, and regardless, the six points should be plenty for the Americans to go through as a third-place finisher, with the top four from the six groups moving on.

Soccer

